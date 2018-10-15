“What’s Poppin!” – Drake Sets The Record Straight!!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok….so Drake sat down with LeBron for his new “the shop” show on HBO (which is everything by the way)!
Drake talks Kanye and feeling betrayed/used!
He also talks about being a single dad!
And finally he mends fences with Chris Brown!
