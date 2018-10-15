CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Drake Sets The Record Straight!!

Drake Performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hola, ok….so Drake sat down with LeBron for his new “the shop” show on HBO (which is everything by the way)!

Drake talks Kanye and feeling betrayed/used!

He also talks about being a single dad!

And finally he mends fences with Chris Brown!

