We’re celebrating the hottest in Hip Hop airplay for 2018.

Drake is having an amazing run this year with several singles and features topping the charts. “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What” stayed in heavy rotation over the summer. The Canadian import even dominated social media when his single “In My Feelings” gave birth to its own viral challenge!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

New mom, Cardi B topped the charts along with friends Bad Bunny and J Balvin with “I Like It,” their Hip Hop remake of Pete Rodriguez’s 1967 hit “I Like It Like That.”

The Carters further defined the concept of “black excellence” with the release of Everything is Love. Their single “Apes**t” is sure to go down in music history for its profound lyrics and powerful visuals. I mean it was shot at the Louvre in Paris!

Check back as we continue to add to our list of top musical movers and shakers of 2018!

Drake — “Nice for What”

Cardi B — “Bartier Cardi”

Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li”

BlocBoy JB Featuring Drake — “Look Alive”

Yella Beezy — “That’s On Me”

Top Hip Hop Songs Of 2018 (So Far) was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: