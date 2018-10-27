TK Kravitz “Stay Humble, Stay Blessed” [#KYSFest Exclusive]

It’s been a huge year for TK Kravitz. His hit single “Ocean” featuring Jacquees went Gold and that’s just the beginning for the emerging artist. Kravitz talks to Little Bacon Bear about what the people should expect when he hits the stage, receiving his first Gold plaque and his influences at KYS Fest!

