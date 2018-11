It’s here!

We got word that Blac Chyna was working on music a couple of months ago and while we weren’t really anticipating it, we did want to hear how it sounds. Well, its here and you have to let us know how it sounds.

Chyna goes off on the men who can’t handle her in the track “Deserve” featuring Jeremih and Yo Gotti. In the track “F**k you thought/Think you ’bout to hop up out the whip then hop up in this p*ssy/Talk that talk.”

