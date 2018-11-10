Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive]

Vic Jagger sat down with the legendary Snoop Dogg to talk about his new stage play “Redemption of a Dogg” as well as his gospel album, cook book, and cooking show with Martha Stewart. Snoop also spilled some exclusive tea on a couple of MAJOR execs working on his upcoming biopic.

“You see how like Narcos went from Escobar to the Cali cartel, now it’s about to go to Mexico,” Snoop said. “I’m thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic: late ’60s with my mother and father; pops in Vietnam; ’70s, when I was born in ’71, in the hippie era growing up; ’80s, football, selling candy—uh oh!—cocaine, selling drugs, gang-banging; ’90s—uh!—rap […] You see what I’m sayin’? To me, that’s more enticing than a two-hour Snoop Dogg movie.”

