The Marvel Cinematic Universe Remembers Stan Lee: “There Will Never Be Another”

The passing of Stan Lee has led to an outpouring of emotion from all over the world. Comic fans, casual movie fans and more have responded to the death of the 95-year-old Marvel co-founder and creator of iconic characters such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, The Hulk, Wolverine, the X-Men and more.

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee,” Marvel Studios President and CEO Kevin Feige tweeted. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all.”

Perhaps those who were impacted the most were those who starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in the MCU films as well as the Sony films. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, who may have resurrected his career by becoming Tony Stark for the first Iron Man film in 2008, Sebastian Stan, Infinity War directors The Russo Brothers and more all sent their condolences and fond memories of Lee.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Kevin Smith, a more than noted fan wrote of Lee, “You were the first creator whose voice I knew before I’d ever actually heard it. You dreamed up some of my favorite modern myths and created characters that instilled in me a moral barometer, teaching me right from wrong and showing me it’s always better to be a hero instead of a villain.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Remembers Stan Lee: "There Will Never Be Another"

