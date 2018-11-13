CLOSE
Jill Scott Goes Viral For Getting Freaky On Stage [Video]

Oh Word? Miss Jill Scott has gone viral this morning for skills other than her singing. As you can see above, Scott took a break from her singing on the stage to simulate a sex act (which was amazing).

If you look on social media you will see a lot of new fans of Ms. Scott and others ready to risk it all.

Scott responded to the viral news on Twitter.

I love her hashtags and wording.

