Jill Scott Goes Viral For Getting Freaky On Stage [Video]

We live! @939wkys @angieangeam and it’s a lot going on this morning especially after I found out my GIRL jilly from philly was trending 👀 with what happens when I show @djmoney and @iamcheyparker #Repost @angieangeam with @get_repost ・・・ We were excited to see #JillScott trending but wasn't expecting to see this 🎤 what do you think of her performance? 👀
Oh Word? Miss Jill Scott has gone viral this morning for skills other than her singing. As you can see above, Scott took a break from her singing on the stage to simulate a sex act (which was amazing).
If you look on social media you will see a lot of new fans of Ms. Scott and others ready to risk it all.
Scott responded to the viral news on Twitter.
I love her hashtags and wording.