It’s good to be Mark Wahlberg. Sure he’s on the wrong side of 40, married, has a somewhat embarrassing history in Hip-Hop, and seems to only make family-friendly films these days, but the man gets free Jordans. And not just the Jordans that we have hard times copping in the stores or winning from raffles, but he gets them “Friends & Family” exclusives that we’ll never be able to hold.

Now the Boston actor/”rapper” has gotten his own exclusive “Wahlburgers” Jordan IV that comes dripping in a bright green suede with a translucent outsole and eyelets. The kicks also feature the signature speckled midsole found on the classic silhouette and detachable Wahlburgers-branded tongue patches. Needless to say, we hatin’ on Marky Mark right about now. Unless Jordan decides to send a funky bunch of pairs our way in which case we would absolutely love that man with a good vibration.

No word yet on whether or not these will ever see a public release or forever stay a “Friends & Family” exclusive but best believe these will be going for a grip should a pair or two land on the resale market.

Check out the pics of the Jordan “Wahlburger” IV’s below and let us know if you’d copp or pass.

Jordan Brand Gifts Mark Wahlberg His Own Exclusive Jordan “Wahlburger” IV’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

