Christmas Came Early: Here’s Nike’s Fear of God Capsule Collection

Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo is one of the most celebrated names in the sneaker biz, having remixed classic kicks like the Converse All Star and the Vans Mountain Edition. That he’s finally dropping his own Nike shoe seems long overdue.

Lorenzo teased his forthcoming collab in a video for his latest Fear of God campaign, but a complete look at the highly-anticipated drop has been under wraps. This week, Nike finally debuted a lookbook for Lorenzo’s capsule, including the new Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker and a lineup of basketball-inspired clothing.

The court-ready Air FOG 1 ($395) has similar lines as Lorenzo’s cult leather sneaker boot, with a double-height Zoom Air heel reminiscent of the Air Max 180.

“It is a shoe that should only be judged by the emotion it gives the kid when he first sees it—however it makes him feel,” he explains. “We live in a day and age when images are leaked left and right, and products are leaked without consideration and emotional attachments. I’m aiming to give a visceral experience, whether the kid sees it first on Ben Simmons coming into the arena or worn by his favorite athletes on court.”

Lorenzo’s drop celebrates the role of athletes in shaping style.

“In my youth…growing up in the ’80s and finishing high school in the ’90s, contrary to what’s happening now, it was our superstar athletes and our pro athletes that were informing the way that we wore our street clothes,” he says. “These athletes, like Agassi and Jordan, were at the top of their game, and what they wore didn’t compromise on design or beauty.”

Take a closer look at the The Nike Air Fear of God apparel and footwear lookbook below. Available beginning December 15 at select Nike Basketball retailers, the lower-priced diffusion line might finally be your chance to cop some FOG goods just in time for the holidays.

