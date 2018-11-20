Holiday Gift Guide: 5 Celeb-Approved Drops To Buy This Season

With Thanksgiving around the corner and Black Friday/Cyber Monday-fever setting in, it’s safe to say the holiday season is officially upon us. And if you’re already losing sleep over what to get your loved ones for Christmas, why not get inspired by your favorite celebrities? From a limited-edition Wu-Tang drop to stylish eyewear from a basketball legend you’ll score plenty of points with these A-list-approved buys.

1. MCM x WizPak

For the first time, the legendary brand is making its coveted WizPak—a special-edition drop usually gifted to musicians during the Grammys—available to the public. T.I., Cardi B and Future are just a few of the celebs who own the tech-savvy backpack, which feature built-in, state-of-the-art speakers with 3D surround sound. Rae Sremmurd frontman Swae Lee stars in an exclusive campaign celebrating the drop, which is available now in select retailers and online at MCMWorldwide.com.

2. Nike KD Eyewear Sunglasses

Nike teamed up with two time NBA champion Kevin Durant for a follow-up to his KD Eyewear Collection which nods to the basketball star’s sporting accomplishments and includes the line’s debut sunglass styles. The standout —the new Nike KD Flicker ($144.00) features an etched design created through body-mapping Durant’s intense on-court moves. Lightweight and durable, the complete collection comprises four optical models and two pairs of sunnies. Durant and Nike go way back, with the sportsman also having designed multiple sneakers for the brand over the years.

3. 4HUNNID by YG Outerwear

Compton Rapper YG recently announced his cult 4hunnid clothing brand from being sold only online to an in-store deal with luxury-retailer Barneys. Officially launched in 2016, the sportswear lineup pulls inspo from vintage L.A. gang culture, featuring high-water trousers, plaid shirts and hoodies and fresh tube socks in shades of red, black, and white. The standout pieces are the outerwear, which features modern takes on tailored staples like the camel coat.

4. Wu Wear x Clarks Originals Wallabee

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is celebrating 25 years since its release with an exclusive Clarks Wallabies collaboration. The design features ‘Enter the Wu-Tang’ and ‘9 November 1993’ on the tongue, as well as the iconic Wu-Tang logo on the heel. Available in an exclusive yellow colorway alongside the black and maple colorways, cop the collection beginning November 23rd on the mobile shopping experience, NTWRK.

5. Art of Sport Grooming Collection

Kobe Bryant’s new grooming line Art of Sport is a no-brainer for active men. The NBA legend recruited top athletes across a variety of sports to put his products to the test during the development process. Cosigned by NBA MVP James Harden and Cubs infielder Javier Baez, the lineup uses all-natural ingredients and state-of the art innovations. Cop the Elite Kit ($35.00), which includes the complete product lineup at artofsport.com.

