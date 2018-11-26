Nike Dropping “Playstation” Inspired Paul George 2.5’s In December

Whether you’re a Playstation person or an XBOX extremist (we swear it sometimes seems to be reaching democrat and republican rivalry these days), no one can front that Playstation collaborations with Nike tend to outshine your average limited edition drops that hypebeasts drool over.

This time around the Nike Paul George 2.5 silhouettes got the Playstation remix and what was created was something that only OG gamers will recognize and truly appreciate. Donning the grey colorway of the first generation Playstation, the kicks also feature the four colors that made up the OG logo and buttons featured on the controller.

Speaking to Nike, Paul George admits that he still enjoys kicking back and mashing buttons on his game systems when he’s not on the court smashing his competition.

“Before, I played video games just because it was fun,” George says. “Now I do it because that’s how I relax. I need an exit from reality sometimes, to get away, to be in a different place and different moment.”

Who says video games are for kids?

Check out pics of the Nike PG 2.5/Playstation kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on December 1st.

