With Black Friday shopping officially underway, the 92.1 Radio Now crew went out into the streets and decided to poll a few people to see if they were up on current events while camped out for the best deals. Some people had been out at malls posted up since this past TUESDAY!

So, we had to ask people the important questions. Such as, had they brushed their teeth yet? Did they know whether or not something happened with the President? Were they aware of turkey and romaine lettuce recalls? You never know. Watch to find out!

RELATED: Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More

Subscribe to Radio Now on YouTube for more hijinks, exclusive interviews and more!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

Real People, Fake News: Black Friday Edition was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: