Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Feels The Need To Prove He Isn’t Gay

Shawn Mendes is the cover boy for the December issue of Rolling Stone and he gave more than a FEW interesting quotes to the publication. The 20-year-old opened up on exes, his sexuality and his need to prove that he’s not gay.

The older he gets, the more he’s beginning to cut away from the squeaky-clean image he’s been known for. He’s still afraid to tweet a cuss word (his favorite being the four letter “F” word) but he does have one fun habit: weed.

On his relationship with Hailey Bieber, who he acknowledges he was more than just friends with: “I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo….I texted Hailey [after her engagement], ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them. She’s still one of the f*cking coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

On his need to prove that he’s not gay: “In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay. Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

On his sexuality: “I thought, ‘You f*cking guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out.’ That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. Do you like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?”

WOW. Read more over at Rolling Stone.

