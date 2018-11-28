[Music Video] “Nobody” by Kenny Iko

Returning to the R&B spotlight since the separation of 4EY, The Future; DMV’s Kenny Iko drops of his Keith Sweat-inspired chorus to, Nobody. Known for his large hair, classically trained range of melodies, writing ability, and skilled choreography, Iko is gearing up for the new year with a few surprises encouraging a momentus solo career.

It’s known for DC, Maryland and Virginia to rear some of the top R&B talents of American music. Before the split, 4EY The Future was the promising group from the area with singles, like Scoot Ova & No Time To Waste (Feat. Wale). For three years strong the young group toured nationally picking up credible networks, performing alongside Mindless Behaviour, and displaying electrifying stage choreography. A reunion was bound to happen at this year’s 2018 KYSFest, alongside Mechie.

Fastforward, I visited the young artist in the studio prior to the release of Nobody, sat in on a few upcoming recordings and I was amazed. There’s nothing less than pure talent coming from Kenny for his new solo venture.