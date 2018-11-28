CLOSE
DMV's Own
HomeDMV's Own

[Music Video] “Nobody” by Kenny Iko

Leave a comment

Returning to the R&B spotlight since the separation of 4EY, The Future; DMV’s Kenny Iko drops of his Keith Sweat-inspired chorus to, NobodyKnown for his large hair, classically trained range of melodies, writing ability, and skilled choreography, Iko is gearing up for the new year with a few surprises encouraging a momentus solo career.

View this post on Instagram

Smile you woke up this morning.. 😁

A post shared by Kenny Iko (@iamkennyiko) on

It’s known for DC, Maryland and Virginia to rear some of the top R&B talents of American music. Before the split, 4EY The Future was the promising group from the area with singles, like Scoot Ova & No Time To Waste (Feat. Wale). For three years strong the young group toured nationally picking up credible networks, performing alongside Mindless Behaviour, and displaying electrifying stage choreography. A reunion was bound to happen at this year’s 2018 KYSFest, alongside Mechie.

Fastforward, I visited the young artist in the studio prior to the release of Nobody, sat in on a few upcoming recordings and I was amazed. There’s nothing less than pure talent coming from Kenny for his new solo venture.

Mechie So Crazy At #KYSFest
Mechie At KYS Fest
34 photos
4EY The Future , dmv music , kenny iko , kysfest , music video , New Music , nobody

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close