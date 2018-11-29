The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested

Hoover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.
See Also: Mayor Asks For ‘Patience’ When The Cops Who Killed EJ Bradford, Jr. Had No ‘Patience’ With Their Gun
Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Erron Brown. He was charged with attempted murder, but additional charges are likely.
The police at first wrongfully accused 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. who was shot and killed by a police officer.
A statement from Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, thanked U.S. Marshal Marty Keely and his Fugitive Task Force for making the arrest Thursday morning at a house in South Fulton County, Georgia.
“This is an important milestone in the continued work to find answers about what happened in last Thursday’s tragic incident. The City continues to cooperate with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) to understand exactly what happened at the scene where Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. lost his life and an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were wounded,” the statement added.
An officer shot Bradford while responding to the mall shooting, gunning him down on sight based on instinctive and implicit racial bias.
Police announced immediately after the killing that Bradford was the mall shooter before admitting its avoidable error when it was later found out that Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Some witnesses have said the Army veteran was helping others escape the shooting.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato vowed to share information with the public about the fatal shooting.
“We will be transparent throughout the course of this investigation,” Brocato promised in a statement to the media, adding a plea “for patience” in the ongoing investigation.
Bradford’s family has demanded the release of mall video, witness videos and body camera footage of Bradford’s death.
However, the mayor’s idea of transparency doesn’t include the immediate release of videos. He has said that will have to wait until state investigators grant approval.
SEE ALSO:
Alabama Cops Never Notified EJ Bradford’s Family After Mistakenly Killing Him, Aunt Says
Cops Admit Black Man Police Killed In Alabama Mall Shooting Was Not The Shooter
Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos
Kim Porter’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos
1.1 of 67
2.2 of 67
3.3 of 67
4.4 of 67
5.5 of 67
6.Source:Splash News 6 of 67
7.7 of 67
8.Source:Splash News 8 of 67
9.Source:Splash News 9 of 67
10.Source:Splash News 10 of 67
11.Source:Splash News 11 of 67
12.Source:Splash News 12 of 67
13.Source:Splash News 13 of 67
14.Source:Splash News 14 of 67
15.Source:Splash News 15 of 67
16.Source:Splash News 16 of 67
17.Source:Splash News 17 of 67
18.Source:Splash News 18 of 67
19.Source:Splash News 19 of 67
20.Source:Splash News 20 of 67
21.Source:Splash News 21 of 67
22.Source:Splash News 22 of 67
23.23 of 67
24.24 of 67
25.25 of 67
26.Source:Splash News 26 of 67
27.Source:Splash News 27 of 67
28.Source:Splash News 28 of 67
29.Source:Splash News 29 of 67
30.Source:Splash News 30 of 67
31.Source:Splash News 31 of 67
32.Source:Splash News 32 of 67
33.Source:Splash News 33 of 67
34.34 of 67
35.Source:Splash News 35 of 67
36.36 of 67
37.Source:Splash News 37 of 67
38.Source:Splash News 38 of 67
39.Source:Splash News 39 of 67
40.Source:Splash News 40 of 67
41.Source:Splash News 41 of 67
42.Source:Splash News 42 of 67
43.Source:Splash News 43 of 67
44.Source:Splash News 44 of 67
45.Source:Splash News 45 of 67
46.Source:Splash News 46 of 67
47.Source:Splash News 47 of 67
48.Source:Splash News 48 of 67
49.Source:Splash News 49 of 67
50.50 of 67
51.51 of 67
52.52 of 67
53.53 of 67
54.54 of 67
55.55 of 67
56.56 of 67
57.57 of 67
58.58 of 67
59.59 of 67
60.60 of 67
61.61 of 67
62.62 of 67
63.63 of 67
64.Source:Splash News 64 of 67
65.Source:Splash News 65 of 67
66.Source:Splash News 66 of 67
67.Source:Splash News 67 of 67
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested was originally published on newsone.com