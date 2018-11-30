D.C.’s Thoughts on Reuben Foster

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

The ongoing debate in Washington D.C. surrounding Reuben Foster is still going. Innocent until proven guilty or guilty until proven innocent? Reuben Foster has been picked up by the Washington Redskins after being released by the San Francisco 49ers three days after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for domestic violence. Angie asked the DMV this morning is the talent worth the trouble?

The Redskins are the number one team in the NFC east, which is something they have worked for, for a long time. Injuries have caused the team to look for more help and they have claimed Reuben Foster, who brings some baggage with him. Some of our morning show listeners weighed in on the topic via instagram, twitter and call ins. Some of the comments were:

“…Signing any and everybody… Pay someone just to go to jail?”

“I’m happy he is being given a chance. We have sexual predators in the white house, supreme court etc. Chill”

“So why not pick up Colin Kaepernick. His talents are worth the trouble and we need a quarterback.”

There are a lot of mixed feelings. All we can do is hope that Reuben is innocent and that he will help add to the wins for the city because as we know in sports, Winning helps people move on. What are your opinions on this situation? Join in on the conversation with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

