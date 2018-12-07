Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Cardi B Lead The 2019 Grammy Nominations

The 2019 Grammy nominations have been revealed and Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are looking for a big night on music’s biggest stage! Kendrick Lamar leads with eight noms, and Drake follows with seven.
Producer Boi-1da received six noms while Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. got five!
The DMV’s own Goldlink reps the home team with one nomination!
Check out the list below!
Album of the year
“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B
“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion,” Drake
“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone
“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Record of the year
“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
“This is America,” Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Song of the year
“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.
“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
BE CAREFUL
Cardi B
NICE FOR WHAT
Drake
KING’S DEAD
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
BUBBLIN
Anderson .Paak
SICKO MODE
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
LIKE I DO
Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
PRETTY LITTLE FEARS
6lack Featuring J. Cole
THIS IS AMERICA
Childish Gambino
ALL THE STARS
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
ROCKSTAR
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
GOD’S PLAN
Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
KING’S DEAD
Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
LUCKY YOU
R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
SICKO MODE
Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
WIN
K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
LONG AS I LIVE
Toni Braxton
SUMMER
The Carters
Y O Y
Lalah Hathaway
BEST PART
H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
FIRST BEGAN
PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
BET AIN’T WORTH THE HAND
Leon Bridges
DON’T FALL APART ON ME TONIGHT
Bettye LaVette
HONEST
MAJOR.
HOW DEEP IS YOUR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
MADE FOR LOVE
Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BOO’D UP
Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
COME THROUGH AND CHILL
Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
FEELS LIKE SUMMER
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
FOCUS
Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LONG AS I LIVE
Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
EVERYTHING IS LOVE
The Carters
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
Chloe x Halle
CHRIS DAVE AND THE DRUMHEDZ
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
WAR & LEISURE
Miguel
VENTRILOQUISM
Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
SEX & CIGARETTES
Toni Braxton
GOOD THING
Leon Bridges
HONESTLY
Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R.
H.E.R.
GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)
PJ Morton