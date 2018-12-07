Good Fight, Good Night: The Best ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ Episodes

Celebrity Deathmatch is back… again.

If you’re a diehard, then you know this isn’t the first time Deathmatch‘s made a return. In 2005, just a few years after making its exit from cable television, the show was brought back by MTV2 for two more seasons. It’d be another 10 years before talks of yet another resurrection, though that one never came to fruition. Now, in 2018, it’s finally happening, and the nostalgia is super real.

Creator Eric Fogel is teaming up with executive producers Chris McCarthy and Paul Ricci this time around, with Ice Cube set to executive produce and star, though we’re not sure what that looks like yet. Perhaps he’s the next Nick Diamond or Johnny Gomez?

“Of all the projects I’ve worked on, the thing I’m most recognized for is MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch,” Fogel writes on his blog. “Deathmatch was a hit right out of the gate and the original Super Bowl halftime episode (1998) ranked as the highest rated special in the history of the channel.”

Once a staple of late-night television (if your parents were ’bout that life, then you used to stay up late on school nights to watch it), it was also the only place where we could see all of our gore-laden celebrity battle fantasies come true right before our eyes… whether we knew we had them or not.

We can only imagine who’ll go head-to-head in the latest iteration of the show (who else wants to see Mariah Carey vs. Ariana Grande?). For now, we’re looking back at some of our favorite episodes of Celebrity Deathmatch—ever.

Watch the clips below.

Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield (February 18, 1999 – Season 2)

Quentin Tarantino vs. Spike Lee (June 4, 1998 – Season 1)

Kid Rock vs. Eminem (February 17, 2000 – Season 3)

Mariah Carey vs. Jim Carrey (May 14, 1998 – Season 1)

Madonna vs. Michael Jackson (January 31, 1999 – Season 2)

