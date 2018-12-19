Washington Redskins Montae Nicholson Fight Video Surfaces

On Tuesday Morning Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was involved in a fight outside of a Virginia Bar. Loudon County Sheriff arrested Nicholson and he was charged with assault and Battery, also charged with being drunk in public. He was released on 2,500 Bail later that day.

According to reports, a fight broke out around 2am Tuesday when Nicholson and a female friend honked their horn at a man and woman.

Nicholson, 23, and the female friend, Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, got out of the car and a fight ensued. Maggiore allegedly hit the woman with a bottle while Nicholson is accused of assaulting the man. Both Nicholson and Maggiore were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: