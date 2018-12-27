Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He Was An Essential Part Of Our Lives’

Reeling after the recent death of her ex-husband Gabe Solis, Trina Braxton is speaking out about the impact his passing has had on her family.

Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram an older family picture, expressing that despite them divorcing in 2015, Gabe was an “essential part” of their lives.

“On December 20, 2018, a chapter permanently closed for my sons and I. For over 16 years, Gabe Solis was an essential part of our lives. Like all families, there are good and bad moments that are endured, but those moments, good or bad still made us who we are in the present,” Trina wrote.

She added she regrets that the story of his death broke before they could contact all of Gabe’s loved ones.

“Unfortunately, someone leaked the story before we could make everyone aware of his passing, and I apologize to those friends and family members for finding out through social outlets. I also apologize directly to the Solis Family.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star concluded her post asking fans to pray for them and respect their privacy as they grieve this tragic loss.

“I do humbly ask for your prayers for our families, but my greatest request is that when you are posting comments, remember Gabe’s passing is a loss for our family. He was a father to my boys, a son, brother, and friend to many and I would appreciate privacy and respect as we grieve his unexpected departure. @gabe_solis1234 I miss you, my dear friend.”

As we previously reported, Gabe died on December 20 after battling cancer. He was only 43-years-old.

TMZ reported that Solis reportedly died in Texas surrounded by friends a family. His health was apparently kept under wraps as his death comes as a surprise to BFV fans, extended friends and family.

His last Instagram post on December 8, shows him having lunch with his family at a San Antonio Mexican cafe, looking healthy and happy. He also posted a huge glazed donut from the popular Texas shop Round Rock Donuts, writing “Yum!”

When news of Gabe’s death hit the news cycle last Friday, Trina posted an update on social media, expressing how she needed “a huge hug and a bottle of wine.”

Our prayers are with the Braxton and Solis family at this time.

