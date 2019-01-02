It’s officially 2019 and we all have heard of the phrase “new year, new me.” Well Usher took that and ran with it. He went on social media to reveal a new hairstyle.
Usher is giving us old school vibes with this new silk pressed hairstyle. Many on social media were not feeling the new look. However, based Usher’s Instagram this could be a temporary look for a new video or photoshoot.
Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)
1. Usher Jumps Rope For Men’s Health MagazineSource: 1 of 8
2. Usher Covers Men’s Health MagazineSource: 2 of 8
3. Usher Hits The Bag For Men’s Health MagazineSource: 3 of 8
4. Usher Hits The Speed Ball For Men’s Health MagazineSource: 4 of 8
5. Finished Product For Men’s Health MagazineSource: 5 of 8
6. In fighting shape for Men’s Health MagazineSource: 6 of 8
7. A BTS Look At The Cover ShootSource: 7 of 8
8. And one for good measure.Source: 8 of 8
Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle [PHOTOS] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
