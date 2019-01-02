Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle [PHOTOS]

It’s officially 2019 and we all have heard of the phrase “new year, new me.” Well Usher took that and ran with it. He went on social media to reveal a new hairstyle.

Usher is giving us old school vibes with this new silk pressed hairstyle. Many on social media were not feeling the new look. However, based Usher’s Instagram this could be a temporary look for a new video or photoshoot.

