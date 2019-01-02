CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

It’s officially 2019 and we all have heard of the phrase “new year, new me.” Well Usher took that and ran with it. He went on social media to reveal a new hairstyle.

Related: Is Usher And Jay Z Cooking Up Something?

View this post on Instagram

Rat Pack 2019

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

 

Related: This Soulful Cover Of “Lovers & Friends” Will Make You Want To Hear More Usher

Usher is giving us old school vibes with this new silk pressed hairstyle. Many on social media were not feeling the new look. However, based Usher’s Instagram this could be a temporary look for a new video or photoshoot.

Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)

Usher Covers Men’s Health Magazine (PHOTOS)

Usher Debuts A New Hairstyle [PHOTOS] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close