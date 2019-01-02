Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts

Madonna closed out 2018 with a performance at Stonewall Inn singing some of her throwback hits, but we couldn’t help but notice her new “accessory” of an ass.
We all know Madonna has had some work done on her face but now it appears that she got her ass done as well.
Video of Madonna started to spread on the internet of her performance and twerk session with pop princess Ariana Grande. Check out their twerk video below.
So either Madonna got the Blac Chyna special or she went on Amazon and purchased a booty pop. Either way, we think that ass on a 60-year-old looks strange and she should really just go back to her normal narrow tail. But hey who are we to tell a millionaire pop icon what to do?
