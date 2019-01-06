The late legendary music artist Jimi Hendrix recently received a major honor from his hometown of Seattle. According to the Seattle Times, legislation was signed to name the Renton Highlands Post Office after Hendrix.
Under the bill—which was supported by Rep. Adam Smith and other senators—the post office’s new name will be the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office, the news outlet writes. Local officials believed that he should be recognized not only for his contributions to music, but the influence and impact that he had on Seattle as well.
“I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building,” Rep. Smith told the news outlet. “This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”
The city has made an ongoing effort to highlight the guitarist’s legacy. In Seattle, he has a park named in his honor, a bronze statue in the city that depicts him kneeling and playing a guitar, and most recently there was an exhibit dubbed Bold As Love: Jimi Hendrix at Home that opened which delves into his early beginnings and the evolution of his musical journey at the Northwest African American Museum.
Jimi Hendrix is one of the most influential guitarists in music history. “Seattle will always be Jimi’s home,” his sister Janie Hendrix once said in an interview, according to Rolling Stone. “This very area is where Jimi grew up, where his dreams were cultivated and his creative energy awakened, in many ways.”
Legendary Guitarist Jimi Hendrix To Have Post Office Renamed In His Honor was originally published on newsone.com