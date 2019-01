Men’s fashion month kicked off on January 5, with the start of London Fashion Week, which welcomed Fall 2019 presentations from several emerging designers and triend-and-true heavyweights. Some initial trends spotted include bold hues and classic silhouettes infused with a sportswear vibe. Check out our roundup of standout looks from the opening weekend of London Fashion Week Men’s below and stay tuned for our continual coverage of Men’s Fashion Month.

London Fashion Week Mens 2019 24 photos Launch gallery London Fashion Week Mens 2019 1. A COLD WALL Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 1 of 24 2. A COLD WALL Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 2 of 24 3. A COLD WALL Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 3 of 24 4. Astrid Andersen Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 4 of 24 5. Hussein Chalayan Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 5 of 24 6. Hussein Chalayan Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 6 of 24 7. Christopher Raeburn Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 7 of 24 8. Christopher Raeburn Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 8 of 24 9. Feng Chen Wang Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 9 of 24 10. Iceberg Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 10 of 24 11. Kent & Curwen Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 11 of 24 12. Kent & Curwen Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 12 of 24 13. Kent & Curwen Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 13 of 24 14. Oliver Spencer Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 14 of 24 15. Oliver Spencer Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 15 of 24 16. Oliver Spencer Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 16 of 24 17. Paria Farzaneh Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 17 of 24 18. Qasimi Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 18 of 24 19. Qasimi Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 19 of 24 20. Qasimi Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 20 of 24 21. Qasimi Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 21 of 24 22. Wood Wood Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 22 of 24 23. Wood Wood Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 23 of 24 24. Wood Wood Source:Courtesy of GPS Radar 24 of 24 London Fashion Week Mens 2019 London Fashion Week Mens 2019

The Best Looks Spotted (So Far) At London Fashion Week Men’s F/W 2019 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com