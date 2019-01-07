Nas “Cops Shot The Kid,” Pharoahe Monch “Yayo” & More | Daily Visuals

This past summer Nas and Kanye had Queensbridge lit with the release of their collaborative effort Nasir and only seven months later we get a video for the album’s standout cut.

In the visuals to “Cops Shot The Kid,” Nas reminds the world of the harassment and killings that unarmed Black men suffer at the hands of police. Them Blue Lives Matter folk gonna be mad at this one.

Keeping it with Queens OG’s, Pharoahe Monch comes through with a new clip for “Yayo” which is comprised of some of your favorite movies clips and pop culture moments of the past few decades.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay, Dave East, Moneybagg Yo and Meet Sims Drop, Lil Pump, and more.

NAS – “COPS SHOT THE KID”

PHAROAHE MONCH – “YAYO”

DJ KAY SLAY, DAVE EAST, MONEYBAGG YO & MEET SIMS DROP – “HATER PROOF”

LIL PUMP – “BUTTERFLY DOORS”

BENNY BLANCO, CALVIN HARRIS & MIGUEL – “I FOUND YOU”

JAY CRITCH – “BROWN HAIR”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “WE DREAMIN”

