Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Son Channels His Father In New Starter X HUF Collaboration

ODB’s son appears in a new Starter campaign and the resemblance to his pops will give you chills. The duo teamed up with streetwear shop HUF on a lineup of reimagined Starter classics. An homage to the legacy of 90s hip-hop, Young Dirty Bastard channels the legendary Wu-Tang founding member to uncanny accuracy.

The new drop is one of several recent Wu-Tang collabs that celebrate the crew’s lasting impact on style, including their Fall 2018 Clarks and Urban Outfitters capsules. Standouts from the HUF x Starter lineup include an update on the iconic satin jacket with color-blocking and custom patches, a breakaway anorak and co-branded tracksuit. There’s also a selection of retro hoodies, baseball jerseys and tees.

Check out the lookbook below and shop the complete HUF x Starter collection now at HUF’s flagship stores and online shop. Pries range from $34-$200.

