7 Style Lessons You Can Learn From the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Awards season kicked off on Sunday with the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and though BlackKklansman and Black Panther didn’t nab any wins, stars from those films and more still owned the night in terms of style. From Spike Lee‘s custom Jordans to Michael B. Jordan’s Burberry fit, upgrade your look in the new year with these essential tips from the night’s best-dressed brothers.

1. GROW OUT YOUR HAIR

We’ve finally moved past the days where a low-cut and clean-shaven face are the prototypes for red-carpet grooming. BlackKklansman star John David Washington and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler were among the many who rocked fros, twists and full beards at the ceremony. Switch things up by ditching your razor and letting your hair do its thing.

2. SWITCH THINGS UP WITH A SCARF

Greenbook‘s Mahershala Ali owned the night not only with his “Best Actor” win, but his standout look, pairing an Etro tux with a silk, paisley print scarf.

3. WEAR STATEMENT KICKS

Though he was snubbed for his four noms, Spike Lee was a winner on the red carpet in custom Jordans inspired by BlacKkKlansman. Sneaker legend, Tinker Hatfield designed the all-gold pair, which featured slogans on the midsoles such as “Truth to Power,” “Speak on It,” and “Resist.”

4. DON’T BE AFRAID TO WEAR COLOR

Black tie dressing doesn’t have to be so serious. Idris Elba‘s green dinner jacket, vest, and lace-ups added a much-needed pop of color the festivities. Try a bold dinner jacket by night and colorful kicks by day to integrate the look into your regimen.

5. INVEST IN DOPE SHADES

There’s just something about the right pair of sunglasses that instantly imparts its wearer with an air of cool. But like a true leading man, you should never look like you’re trying too hard. Opt for a sleek style in a classic silhouette that stands the test of time, like Sterling K. Brown’s Tom Ford aviators.

6. MAKE MAN JEWELRY YOUR THING

If you’re a guy who’s never worn anything more than your dad’s vintage cufflinks, it’s time to switch things up. From Michael B. Jordan‘s tricked out Cartier lapel pin to Aldis Hodge’s layered necklaces, it’s time to accessorize. Keep the rest of your fit subdued to avoid going overboard.

7. STEP UP YOUR SHOE GAME

Yes, the small details do make all the difference—especially when one of those details is a pair of gold cap-toe red bottoms. The right pair of shoes can transform an average fit to next-level status, as evidenced by If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephen James’ standout Louboutins.

7 Style Lessons You Can Learn From the 2019 Golden Globe Awards was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

