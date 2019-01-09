CLOSE
7 Style Lessons You Can Learn From the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Tips from the night's best dressed stars.

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Actor Michael B. Jordan (Source: David Crotty / Getty)

Awards season kicked off on Sunday with the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and though  BlackKklansman and Black Panther didn’t nab any wins, stars from those films and more still owned the night in terms of style. From Spike Lee‘s custom Jordans to Michael B. Jordan’s Burberry fit, upgrade your look in the new year with these essential tips from the night’s best-dressed brothers.

NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - NBCUniversal Party

From Left: Actors Sterling K. Brown and William Jackson Harper (Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty)

1. GROW OUT YOUR HAIR

Golden Globes

From Left: Ryan Coogler, John David Washington (Source: Getty Images / Getty Images)

We’ve finally moved past the days where a low-cut and clean-shaven face are the prototypes for red-carpet grooming. BlackKklansman star John David Washington and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler were among the many who rocked fros, twists and full beards at the ceremony. Switch things up by ditching your razor and letting your hair do its thing.

2. SWITCH THINGS UP WITH A SCARF

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Actor Mahershala Ali in Etro (Source: David Crotty / Getty Images)

Greenbook‘s Mahershala Ali owned the night not only with his “Best Actor” win, but his standout look, pairing an Etro tux with a silk, paisley print scarf.

3. WEAR STATEMENT KICKS

NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Director Spike Lee in Versace and custom Jordans (Source: NBC / Getty)

Though he was snubbed for his four noms, Spike Lee was a winner on the red carpet in custom Jordans inspired by BlacKkKlansman. Sneaker legend, Tinker Hatfield designed the all-gold pair, which featured slogans on the midsoles such as “Truth to Power,” “Speak on It,” and “Resist.”

4. DON’T BE AFRAID TO WEAR COLOR

Moet & Chandon At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Backstage

Actor Idris Elba (Source: Michael Kovac / Getty)

Black tie dressing doesn’t have to be so serious. Idris Elba‘s green dinner jacket, vest, and lace-ups added a much-needed pop of color the festivities. Try a bold dinner jacket by night and colorful kicks by day to integrate the look into your regimen.

5. INVEST IN DOPE SHADES

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Actor Sterling K. Brown (Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty)

There’s just something about the right pair of sunglasses that instantly imparts its wearer with an air of cool. But like a true leading man, you should never look like you’re trying too hard. Opt for a sleek style in a classic silhouette that stands the test of time, like Sterling K. Brown’s Tom Ford aviators.

6. MAKE MAN JEWELRY YOUR THING

The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet

Actor Aldis Hodge (Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty)

If you’re a guy who’s never worn anything more than your dad’s vintage cufflinks, it’s time to switch things up. From Michael B. Jordan‘s tricked out Cartier lapel pin to Aldis Hodge’s layered necklaces, it’s time to accessorize. Keep the rest of your fit subdued to avoid going overboard.

7. STEP UP YOUR SHOE GAME

Stephen James Golden Globes

Actor Stephan James in Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Christian Louboutin shoes and Chopard jewelry (Source: Getty Images / Getty Images)

Yes, the small details do make all the difference—especially when one of those details is a pair of gold cap-toe red bottoms. The right pair of shoes can transform an average fit to next-level status, as evidenced by If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephen James’ standout Louboutins.

