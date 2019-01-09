Gucci Honors Dapper Dan With Limited-Edition Book [Photos]

Dapper Dan continues to receive his long overdue praise. Gucci has now dedicated a book in his honor.
As spotted on Madam Noire, the Italian brand is releasing a printed work as a homage to the couturier creator. Titled Dapper Dan’s Harlem, the publication is a journey through the iconic neighborhood of Harlem, his atelier studio and the individuals who have commissioned his custom wears.
Shot by esteemed photographer Ari Marcopoulos the book is predominantly visuals taken during his time spent with Day. Featured are some of his closest friends and noted creatives including marketing guru Steve Stoute, media personality Bevy Smith, poet Cleo Wade, chef Marcus Samuelsson and more.
A look inside the limited-edition 'Dapper Dan's Harlem' by filmmaker and photographer Ari Marcopoulos. The special book is a homage to Dapper Dan, the couturier creator of one-off outfits for a host of hip-hop artists, celebrities and athletes in the 1980s, which partnered with the House for the Dapper Dan Studio Atelier—that opened in Harlem in December 2017. Distributed by Idea Ltd, the book is available at the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York and at the Gucci Garden in Florence that hosted a special book signing event.
While Gucci has shown to be a true partner to famed tailor in the last two years luxury similar fashion houses put him out of business in the early 1990’s. Dap specialized in creating one of one street wear items that incorporated the logos and unique prints of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, MCM and more. His designs would become the signature look for Hip-Hop culture in the late 1980’s.
As a limited release Dapper Dan’s Harlem will not be sold online. Copies will only be available Gucci’s Florence, Italy and SoHo stores exclusively. You can view some photos from the book below.
Photographed by Ari Marcopoulos for the limited-edition 'Dapper Dan's Harlem' book features portraits of personalities with a connection to Dapper Dan and to the House including: Cleo Wade, Steve Stoute, Thelma Golden, Marcus Samuelsson, Bevy Smith and Gavin Brown captured with his wife Hope Atherton.
Photo: WENN.com
