Bevel Skin Is The New Product Line All Men Of Color Should Try

Walker & Company’s Bevel closed out 2018 with news of being acquired by personal care giant Procter & Gamble—a huge deal for a company catering to men of color. Now the brand co-signed by Nas and known for its award-winning razor and shaving products is venturing into the world of skincare. Bevel Skincare addresses issues like hyperpigmentation, inflammation and uneven skin tone.

“At Bevel, we understand the impacts of sensitive skin for men of color, so a skincare line was the next natural step for the brand,” said Walker & Company Brands CEO and Founder Tristan Walker. “To better address all of their skin concerns and provide a better experience, we felt it was time to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our consumer.”

All of the products are free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, silicones and artificial fragrances that often irritate our skin. The complete regimen includes the following items:

Face Wash ($11.95)

Use this daily to clean and brighten skin; it’s formulated with Tea Tree Oil and Witch Hazel Extract, which reduce irritation and help speed up the healing process for blemishes.

Exfoliating Toner ($13.95)

Use this after washing your face by simply applying with a ball of cotton. This blend of Lavender, Green Tea and Glycolic Acid gently exfoliates skin while decreasing the likelihood of razor bumps, ingrown hairs and acne.

Spot Corrector ($15.95)

Make this your go-to for dark spots and occasional break-outs. It goes on clear, so no need to worry about the ashy residue that other formulas can leave. Lactic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Shea Butter and Vitamin C protects against shaving irritation and acne.

Moisturizing Face Gel ($13.95)

This daily formula has a unique gel-like consistency, which helps balance the skin’s natural oils. Key ingredients include Vitamin C, which guards against aging, hydrating Algae Extract and Manuka Honey, which prevents irritation.

Visit getbevel.com to shop the complete Bevel Skin lineup and click here to learn about Bevel’s bead balm, which dropped just before the holidays.

