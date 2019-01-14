Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger [PHOTOS]

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially engaged!

Pratt, made the announcement on his Instagram account early Monday, revealing that Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, accepted his proposal.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been dating last year and just recently made their first appearance on social media as a couple. The engagement comes almost a year-and-a-half after Pratt announced his separation from ex-wife Anna Faris in August 2017.

Pratt finalized his divorce from Faris in October 2018. They were married for nine years and share 6-year-old son, Jack.

