PnB Rock Arrested on Drugs and Firearm Charges

27-year-old Rapper/Singer PnB Rock has been apprehended in Bensalem, Pennsylvania on drugs and firearm charges following strong smells of marijuana coming from a house on Konefal Street.

Following an ongoing investigation since November 2018, Rakim Allen, known as PnB Rock has been on the police radar, stemming from disturbing the peace complaints filed by neighbors. The Philadelphia native has been charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and a number of similar but unspecified offenses.

The Bensalem Police Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Konefal Street around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, finding $33,000 in cash, a stolen handgun, four pounds of weed, scales, and materials allegedly used to package weed sold to customers. Along with the artist, girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang was also apprehended at the time of the search, receiving three charges. Bail has been set at 10% of $500,000 for both.

The latest project to come from PnB Rock has been his’ Throwaways mixtape released in November 2018.

