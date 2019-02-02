Blueface Arrested at LA Gas Station

Free the Gang

Controversial LA rapper, Blueface, known for his breakout record “Thotiana” has been detained. Last night in Los Angeles, but in the twilight hours of the East Coast, tweets had started circulating around the social media of the Cash Money West artist being escorted by police in handcuffs.

Blueface has been arrested in LA. pic.twitter.com/AX6AGLjWpu — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) February 2, 2019

Details of the arrest have not surfaced yet, and since it’s the weekend, he doesn’t legally have to be charged until Monday morning. #FreeBlueface has been the popular hashtag. In lateral news, the popular “Thotiana” record is on the Billboard rise, followed up with a remix by LA neighbor, YG; and it’s confirmed by Blueface to continue the Thotiana uproar with a Cardi B feature on the way. I’m sure there will be a glorious blue welcoming mat to come home to.