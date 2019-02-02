May 2018 will be a historic month for Jeanette Epps as she will become the first African American female Astronaut to work as a crew member on the International Space Station and call it home for six months. Epps will be the fourteenth African-American in space and the fourth African-American women in space. The first was Mae Jemison who orbited in 1992 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.
Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March
6 photos Launch gallery
Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March
1. INTERSECTIONAL FEMINISMSource: 1 of 6
2. THE HUEY WE KNOWSource: 2 of 6
3. THE HUEY WE KNOWSource: 3 of 6
4. I AM THE NEW AMERICAN DREAMSource: 4 of 6
5. FLEXIN’ MY COMPLEXIONSource: 5 of 6
6. TRAITS OF THE MODERN DAY BLACK WOMANSource: 6 of 6
Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com
comments – add yours