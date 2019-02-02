CLOSE
Black History Month
Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

May 2018 will be a historic month for Jeanette Epps as she will become the first African American female Astronaut to work as a crew member on the International Space Station and call it home for six months.  Epps will be the fourteenth African-American in space and the fourth African-American women in space.  The first was Mae Jemison who orbited in 1992 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

