Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Birth Date: January 29, 1954

Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi

Fun Facts:

Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine

Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world

Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”

Oprah attended Tennessee State University

Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”

Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986

Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign

We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.

