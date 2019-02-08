Vice President Mike Pence spent time in Baltimore Friday visiting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service port.

In addition to touring the port and speaking to employees, he also recieved a briefing the topic of discussion; non-intrusive inspection systems program technology.

The purpose of the program is to further the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission to facilitate legitimate international trade by providing technologies to inspect and screen cars, trucks, rail cars, sea containers as well as personal luggage, packages, parcels, and flat mail through either x-ray or gamma-ray imaging systems. Officers use the systems to help them detect and prevent contraband including drugs, unreported currency, guns and more from being brought into the U.S.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Baltimore Friday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

