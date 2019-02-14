Best And Worst Cities For Singles

It’s Valentine’s day and finding a boo in our technological era isn’t easy! Wallet hub broke down the best and worst cities to find a lover. For D.C. residents there may be some hope…For Baltimore…If you’re really looking for your next spouse, this might now be the city.

Some cities have more resources for a thriving nightlife options and daytime attractions. But going on dates can be costly, with the average cost of a date at $102.32. It certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper.

More entertainment choices and low cost of living don’t matter much, however, if the number of potential mates to meet are limited in your area. Around 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each.

WalletHub really trying to make sure you have boo, they compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 34 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single population to number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita. Read on for the city ranking, expert dating advice and a full description of our methodology.

Here’s the list of the top 20 cities that are best for singles:

Overall Rank (1 = Best) City Total Score ‘Economics’ Rank ‘Fun & Recreation’ Rank ‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank 1 Atlanta, GA 68.62 140 9 2 2 Denver, CO 67.08 115 16 4 3 San Francisco, CA 66.22 181 2 6 4 Portland, OR 65.33 128 10 16 5 Los Angeles, CA 64.94 174 14 7 6 Seattle, WA 64.44 163 6 21 7 Chicago, IL 63.84 177 5 22 8 San Diego, CA 63.59 166 8 18 9 Minneapolis, MN 63.11 117 28 3 10 Portland, ME 63.03 105 20 11 11 Madison, WI 63.01 83 34 5 12 Boston, MA 62.63 176 13 14 13 Pittsburgh, PA 62.16 109 17 24 14 Tucson, AZ 61.92 29 38 13 15 Washington, DC 61.50 180 3 27 16 Honolulu, HI 60.73 153 11 53 17 Austin, TX 60.66 72 15 92 18 Rochester, NY 60.39 94 33 15 19 Phoenix, AZ 59.76 20 61 32 20 Columbus, OH 59.69 30 42 30

Best And Worst Cities For Singles was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: