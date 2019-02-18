NBA All-Star Weekend Night 3: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis

This game was very special. So many story lines so I’m going to break down my top 5 favorite moments from Sunday Night’s Showcase.

1. The Performances

Meek Mill and J. Cole had special performances tonight. But J, Cole’s left people feeling full. He started off with his new singe “Middle Child”, which got you in the vibe. He also performed “ATM”, “Love Yourz”, “No Role Models” and “A Lot” which he is featured on and gave a shoutout to 21 Savage! This wasn’t necessarily a turnt performance like Meek’s was but it was definitlely my favorite of the night. Each of those songs can speak to someone and that’s what J. Cole’s music does. As everyone knows Mr. Cole is from Raleigh, North Carolina and a big basketball fan so I know this meant more to him than any of us will ever know.

2. Team Giannis

Giannis started the game off with a dunk!

3. The Celebrities

4. Bradley Beal

5. Team LeBron

