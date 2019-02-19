Police Arrest Teen Behind Arundel Mills Shooting [Video]

A video has been shared on Instagram showing the moment a man was shot just outside an entrance of the Arundel Mills mall in Hanover on Saturday night. This as police arrest the suspect they were looking for.

Two shots, then screams of panic can be heard on the video.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police, stemmed from a verbal altercation between two groups of individuals previously unknown to each other. The victim, a man, arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso that is not life threatening.

Police arrested 16-year-old Jamari Marquese Hammond on Tuesday. He’s facing attempted murder and other related charges.

