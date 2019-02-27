Female “Friend” Helped R. Kelly With Bail Money, Alleges He’s Innocent

R.Kelly spent several days in Cook County Jail last week on 10 aggravated sexual assault charges. Reports say he didn’t have the $100K cash to post bond whoever thank God for great friends right!?

A woman by the name of Velencia P. Love is the Chicago businesswoman who reportedly covered the $100k bond Monday for R.Kelly’s release. “There are three sides to every story, [Kellys] side, there’s (the alleged victims), and the truth.” She says although the $100k wasn’t hers she refuses to disclose who the money really belonged too.

She told Chicago’s FOX32, “As a friend if he says he’s innocent, I can only believe that he is innocent.”

She does make it clear though however that she’s not condoning any of the allegations, saying, “If he did it he is wrong”… but believes he deserves to clear his name.

