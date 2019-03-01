Thieves Steal $500K From Young Dolph’s G-Wagon

Rapper Young Dolph is having a very bad day.
TMZ is reporting that the Memphis rapper is out of $500,000 after thieves broke into his Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon. The robbery happened while Dolph was eating at a Cracker Barrel in Fairburn, GA. The suspects reportedly left with:
- Richard Mille watch worth a whopping $230k
- Patek Philippe watch worth $85k
- 2 diamond chains worth $84k
- 2 Cartier sunglasses worth $24,700
- Apple MacBook, iPad, AirPods worth $3,700
- Pirelli backpack worth $300
- Louis Vuitton wallet worth $700
- $2k in cash (all $100 bills)
- A Gun
Surveillance cameras showed a silver vehicle pulling up to Dolph’s car, someone smashing the windows, making off with the merch and speeding off. Cops are currently investigating.
