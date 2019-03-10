Former MLB star Alex Rodriquez asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him and she said “yes.”
Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of him holding her hand, which included the stunning diamond engagement ring!
This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage after being married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was married once to Cynthia Scurtis
The two also have children, from their previous marriages. Lopez shares two children with Anthony and Rodriguez shares two two children with Scurtis.
ARod and Jlo started dating back in March 2017 and have been together ever since.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
The Latest:
- Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged, See Her Huge Diamond Ring! [PHOTOS]
- Black Girls Rock! Fest
- #KYSWomensDay: Lightskin Keisha & Chey Parker
- Vitamin Of The Day: Take Your Time
- #KYSWomensDay: Light Skin Keisha: Female Rappers Need to “Be Powerful Together”
- Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy Baby Phat, Plans For Summer Relaunch
- 31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
- 5 Chingy Music Videos You Forgot Existed
- Jussie Smollett Charged With 16 Felony Counts By Grand Jury
- T.V. Breaks The Internet & R. Kelly’s Rap Sheet Grows: This Week’s Winners & Losers
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged, See Her Huge Diamond Ring! [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com