The self-proclaimed “Queen Of Atlanta,” Light Skin Keisha brought some of the DMV’s finest on stage with her to twerk that thang at the KYS Women’s Appreciation Concert. Keisha performed some of her biggest hits including “Ride Good” to a packed house at the Fillmore Silver Spring!

