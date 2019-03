Houston hot girl Megan Thee Stallion opened the KYS Women’s Appreciation Concert and the crowd was not the same afterwards. Watch Meg’s groundbreaking performance and how the Fillmore Silver Spring audience eats up every lyric!

See More The KYS Women’s Appreciation Concert

Saweetie Live Performance At The KYS Women’s Appreciation Concert [Video]

Light Skin Keisha Live At The KYS Women’s Appreciation Concert [Video]