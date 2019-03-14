Ha-Ha Clinton Dix To Sign One-Year Deal With The Chicago Bears

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is leaving the District for the Windy City.

Clinton-Dix will sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. The Redskins were hoping he would re-sign and pair with fellow former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Landon Collins. Instead, he will pair with former Bama teammate Eddie Jackson. Clinton-Dix will take the place of former Bears safety Adrian Amos who signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins for a fourth-round pick in October 2018. He registered 66 tackles including a season-high 13 combined tackles (11 solo) during a 23–21 loss against the Houston Texasn in week 11.

On his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 84 games with 74 starts, totaling 456 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 28 passes defended.

Source: NFL.Com

