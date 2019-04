In case you missed the Vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin is “Don’t be afraid to fail.” Take a leap of faith and do something that scares you. If your dreams don’t scare you, then you’re not dreaming big enough. Make sure that you constantly put objectives in front of yourself that challenge you! If you want to see the full message, watch the vitamin above.

