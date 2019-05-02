CLOSE
Adrienne Jones Made History Being the First Black Person and First Woman Elected as Speaker of Maryland House of Delegates!

Adrienne Jones is now the current Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates. She is the first African-American and the first woman to serve in that position in Maryland! History being made right before our eyes!

Adrienne is a Maryland native and has been a member of House of Delegates since October 21, 1997. She was appointed by Governor Parris Glendening to fill the vacancy created by the death of Delegate Joan Neverdonn Parker in 1997 and has climbed her way to the top. She is definitely a role model for all of us to keep pushing the boundaries!

