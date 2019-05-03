Survey Finds Over 75% Of Employees Want Physical Contact BANNED At Work

Ever had one of those awkward moments in the workplace?

A current survey from Totaljobs, a hiring platform in the U.K, asked employees about their interactions and professional conduct in the workplace and found that a majority of people want to do away totally with physical contact in the workplace altogether.

About 76% of those supported the idea of ending physical contact at work. Twenty Seven percent would to end the workplace cheek or air kiss and 15% want hugs at work to be a thing of the past.

1 in 4 of the 2,002 adult participants admitted to having actively avoided “awkward” colleagues or clients due to their choice of greeting. All participants in the survey were between the ages of 18 and 65. Nearly half of workers in their 40s and 50s said they prefer handshakes, compared to only 35% of those in their 20s.

I’d have to say the recent #MeToo movement are definitely changing the social norms. Do you think all physical contact in the workplace would be something you’d vote for?

