How Do You Pronounce “Asiahn?” [Video]

Asiahn – pronounced ‘Ahh-zee-yahn’ is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter. She is a Charleston, South Carolina native now based in Los Angeles, California.

She is an openly LGBTQ singer and aware of the challenges of being open about her sexual preference. “It’s not even just about LGBTQ. I’m just talking about love in general. I’m talking about heartbreak. I’m talking about pain. I’m talking about realizing that you love somebody else more than you love yourself. Something you don’t even want to talk about in real life and something that no one talks about in songs.” she explains.

Asiahn worked strongly behind-the-scenes as a high demand songwriter. She’s been behind hits for Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. Her voice was heard on the song ‘Just Another Day’ from Dr. Dre’s gold-certified final recording Compton and in the #1 Academy® Award-nominated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.

In 2017 she dropped her EP, Love Train with songs like ‘Faded. She jumps on Love Train II in 2019 and now looking forward to her tour, coming soon.

The Experience At Women’s Empowerment 2019 32 photos Launch gallery The Experience At Women’s Empowerment 2019 1. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 1 of 32 2. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 2 of 32 3. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 3 of 32 4. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 4 of 32 5. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 5 of 32 6. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 6 of 32 7. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 7 of 32 8. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 8 of 32 9. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 9 of 32 10. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 10 of 32 11. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 11 of 32 12. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 12 of 32 13. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 13 of 32 14. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 14 of 32 15. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 15 of 32 16. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 16 of 32 17. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 17 of 32 18. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 18 of 32 19. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 19 of 32 20. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 20 of 32 21. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 21 of 32 22. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 22 of 32 23. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 23 of 32 24. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 24 of 32 25. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 25 of 32 26. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 26 of 32 27. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 27 of 32 28. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 28 of 32 29. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 29 of 32 30. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 30 of 32 31. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 31 of 32 32. Women's Empowerment 2019 Source:Radio 1 Digital 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading The Experience At Women’s Empowerment 2019 The Experience At Women’s Empowerment 2019

“So, I go from no love in L.A. to getting lost in London.” -Asiahn

How Do You Pronounce “Asiahn?” [Video] was originally published on Hiphopnc.com