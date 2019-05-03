CLOSE
How Do You Pronounce “Asiahn?” [Video]

Asiahn

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Asiahn – pronounced ‘Ahh-zee-yahn’ is a  three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter. She is a Charleston, South Carolina native now based in Los Angeles, California.

She is an openly LGBTQ singer and aware of the challenges of being open about her sexual preference. “It’s not even just about LGBTQ.  I’m just talking about love in general. I’m talking about heartbreak. I’m talking about pain. I’m talking about realizing that you love somebody else more than you love yourself. Something you don’t even want to talk about in real life and something that no one talks about in songs.” she explains.

Asiahn worked strongly behind-the-scenes as a high demand songwriter. She’s been behind hits for Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. Her voice was heard on the song ‘Just Another Day’ from Dr. Dre’s gold-certified final recording Compton and in the #1 Academy® Award-nominated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.

In 2017 she dropped her EP, Love Train with songs like ‘Faded. She jumps on Love Train II in 2019 and now looking forward to her tour, coming soon.

“So, I go from no love in L.A. to getting lost in London.”

-Asiahn

 

How Do You Pronounce “Asiahn?” [Video] was originally published on Hiphopnc.com

