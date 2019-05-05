Cinco De Mayo Margaritas Recipes

To many, Cinco De Mayo as the day you drink Tequila and margaritas. In the US, it is a good bowl of tortilla chips and salsa with a tasty margarita. Cinco De Mayo is a day of respect of The Mexican army’s battle with the French forces of Napoleon III in 1862.

As for that ‘now you know’ moment, enjoy the festivities with some margaritas that deserve to be celebrated too! I came up with some Muy Caliente margaritas that are worth the try. We know the classic margarita, so meet these new editions to your Cinco De Mayo!

F.Y.I>>> I refuse to waste time for those that want a non-alcoholic margarita (why?)… this is for those 21+ section.

Victoria’s Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Blue Curaçao

1 oz. Grenadine

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

Mini champagne

Ice

Corn syrup

Coarse salt OR sugar

PREPARATION:

1.Rim edge of a margarita glass using corn syrup and coarse salt.

2. In a blender with ice, combine tequila, blue curaçao,grenadine, and lime juice. Blend thoroughly.

3. Pour mix into a glass and turn the mini champagne upside down. Do it fast! Enjoy responsibly!

(The one in photo is unsalted, but you get the idea.)

Margarita Ice Pops

1 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Margarita Ready to Drink Mix

4 oz. Lemon Lime Soda

Ice Pop Bags

PREPARATION

1. Combine tequila and lemon lime soda in measuring cup. Stir.

2. Pour tequila/lemon lime soda mix into ice pop bag. Do not overfill.

3. Top up each mix with Margarita Ready to Drink Mix and place in freezer overnight. Enjoy responsibly!

(The ones in the photograph aren’t frozen yet, when they get there though!…yum!

Una Caliente (Hot One)

2 oz. Tequila

1 ½ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. Lime Juice

Coarse Salt

1 tsb (split in two) Crush red pepper

Ice

PREPARATION

1. Rim edge of a glass with half of the chili pepper and coarse salt mixture. Fill the glass with ice.

2. In a shaker combine ice, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, and crush red pepper. Shake vigorously. 3.Pour over ice. Enjoy responsibly!

Please Drink Responsibly!

Victoria Said It!

