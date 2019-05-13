The Great Debate: Mother’s Day Gifts

This morning’s Great Debate was submitted by one of our listeners. She sent us a DM saying

“Hello… today is Mother’s Day… and I received a $30 Nike Gift Card from “my daughter” … so yeah from my Baby Daddy. Do you guys think this is the right gift for birthing life and giving him a child? P.S. He make 6 figures. I’m thinking to return this card on Father’s Day lol”

View the video for Dominique Da Diva, Chey Parker and DJ Money’s perspectives on this situation and let us what you think…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: